The RealReal, Inc. (NYSE:REAL) CEO Sells $223,401.24 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NYSE:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 14,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $223,401.24.

On Friday, June 11th, Julie Wainwright sold 60,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $1,201,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:REAL opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $30.22.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

