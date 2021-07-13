The RealReal, Inc. (NYSE:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 10,833 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NYSE:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 10,833 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $169,211.46.
REAL stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.91. 1,403,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,695. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $30.22.
The RealReal Company Profile
See Also: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.