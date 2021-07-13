The RealReal, Inc. (NYSE:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 10,833 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NYSE:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 10,833 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $169,211.46.

REAL stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.91. 1,403,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,695. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $30.22.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

