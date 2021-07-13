The Sandbox One Day Trading Volume Hits $263.22 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $321.73 million and $263.22 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 49.9% higher against the dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008202 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $523.71 or 0.01592428 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,992,326 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

