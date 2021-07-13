The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 781 ($10.20) and last traded at GBX 775 ($10.13). 196,790 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 148,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 773 ($10.10).

The firm has a market cap of £514.47 million and a PE ratio of 13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 804.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. The Scottish Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

