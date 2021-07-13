The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.22 Million

Analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to report $256.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.84 million. The Simply Good Foods reported sales of $222.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $38.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.19.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

