The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Increased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,719,909 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 669,196 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of The TJX Companies worth $179,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

TJX stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,926. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.21 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.