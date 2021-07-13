The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Stake Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The York Water were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The York Water by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The York Water by 5.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The York Water by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of The York Water by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The York Water by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The York Water stock opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.84. The York Water Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $585.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.22.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 30.16%. Analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1874 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About The York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

