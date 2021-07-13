Theratechnologies (TH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$19.67 million during the quarter.

TSE:TH opened at C$4.65 on Tuesday. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of C$2.43 and a 12 month high of C$5.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.02. The stock has a market cap of C$439.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

