TheStreet Downgrades Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) to C+

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Lawson Products stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.57. The firm has a market cap of $476.81 million, a PE ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 0.99. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $62.10.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $103.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

