Thomas S. Glanville Sells 2,000 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NYSE:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NYSE:ITRI) Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00.

Shares of ITRI stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.79. The company had a trading volume of 128,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,226. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $122.31.

Get Itron alerts:

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.