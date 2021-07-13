Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $14.76 Million Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $14,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $708,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $3,294,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 70,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,088,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

