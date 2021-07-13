Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,949 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Rayonier were worth $15,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,818,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,468,000 after buying an additional 101,316 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 21,866 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Rayonier by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Rayonier by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 29,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.27 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

