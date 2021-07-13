Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $13,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EME opened at $123.45 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.87 and a 1-year high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

