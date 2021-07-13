TitanSwap 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.32 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 13th. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $433.25 million and $2.32 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for about $8.11 or 0.00024937 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00052826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.64 or 0.00884152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005396 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.