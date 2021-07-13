Titus Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Titus Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Titus Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 445,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.08. The company had a trading volume of 37,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,478. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.31. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

