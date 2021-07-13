Titus Wealth Management Has $261,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Titus Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.17.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.85. The stock had a trading volume of 349,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,315,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $198.26 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $570.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

