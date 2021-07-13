Titus Wealth Management Increases Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,987,000 after buying an additional 147,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,315,000 after buying an additional 107,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 114,237 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 126,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 166,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,459 shares during the last quarter.

NXTG stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.48. The company had a trading volume of 26,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,591. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $55.73 and a 52 week high of $77.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.91.

