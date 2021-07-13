Titus Wealth Management Purchases 1,713 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Titus Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 5.2% of Titus Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $364.21. 795,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,409,284. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $251.32 and a 12 month high of $362.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.