Titus Wealth Management Sells 237 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Titus Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 15,710.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 29,035.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after buying an additional 106,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,515,000 after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000.

NYSEARCA LQDH traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $95.93. 53,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,924. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $96.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.87.

