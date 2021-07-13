Titus Wealth Management Sells 500 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Titus Wealth Management trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 78,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 708,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after purchasing an additional 707,502 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,950,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 434,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 31,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,407 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.74.

