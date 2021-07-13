Tornado Cash (TORN) Market Cap Reaches $28.77 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30.90 or 0.00095205 BTC on exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $28.77 million and $3.22 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00110145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00159709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,496.24 or 0.99888520 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.71 or 0.00961237 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002830 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 930,985 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

