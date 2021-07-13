Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 143 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cintas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 34.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Cintas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 131,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,359,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $392.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.74. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $261.65 and a 12 month high of $392.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

