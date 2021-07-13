Toroso Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 158,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Several analysts have commented on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

