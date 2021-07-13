Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 76.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after buying an additional 2,923,303 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,634,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,224,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Altice USA by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after buying an additional 1,465,601 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,737,580 over the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. FIX downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

ATUS stock opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

