Toroso Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Pool by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,120,444.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.43.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $475.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.79. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $275.06 and a 12 month high of $478.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $443.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

