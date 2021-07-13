Toroso Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 123.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after purchasing an additional 200,396 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Entegris by 169.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 219,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Entegris by 115.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 337,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,756 shares of company stock worth $13,478,447 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.09.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $118.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.74. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

