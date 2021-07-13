Toroso Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,069 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Cummins by 13.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.6% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.47.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $243.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.63. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.07 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.