Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) Shares Sold by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P cut its holdings in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) by 84.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,500 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPR. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $11,007,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II by 70.0% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $2,738,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $2,254,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 86,930 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $18.33.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

