Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.93. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 5,224 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.47.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP)
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
