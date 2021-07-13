Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.93. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 5,224 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 24.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 15.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

