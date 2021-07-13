TPI Composites, Inc. (NYSE:TPIC) COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan Sells 6,392 Shares

TPI Composites, Inc. (NYSE:TPIC) COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 6,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $289,238.00.

Shares of TPIC stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.72. 336,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,233. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $81.36.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

