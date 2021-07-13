Traders Purchase High Volume of Unisys Put Options (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,497 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 586% compared to the typical volume of 801 put options.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $354,538.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $334,319.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,925 shares of company stock valued at $926,758. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Unisys by 79.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unisys by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 240,917 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UIS opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42. Unisys has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

