Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $197,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.8% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 78,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Resolute Partners Group raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 145,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 20,909 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,265,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,168,000 after buying an additional 484,394 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 535,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after purchasing an additional 231,732 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,944,431. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

