Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 971 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF makes up 1.7% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTXR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,213. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.92. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $35.30.

