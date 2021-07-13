Travala.com (AVA) Price Hits $1.97 on Top Exchanges

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $97.73 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00006016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00044092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00111028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00159581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,685.89 or 1.00075039 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.66 or 0.00960342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002834 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,733,160 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

