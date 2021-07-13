Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:TIG) CEO Andrew O’brien Sells 616,438 Shares

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:TIG) CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $8,198,625.40.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

