Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Major Shareholder Purchases $448,843.40 in Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius bought 54,737 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $448,843.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Advisors L.P. Ortelius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Advisors L.P. Ortelius acquired 10,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $82,700.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Advisors L.P. Ortelius bought 28,076 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $229,661.68.

On Thursday, June 10th, Advisors L.P. Ortelius purchased 31,529 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $267,681.21.

Trecora Resources stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.28. 272,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,650. Trecora Resources has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,323,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after buying an additional 48,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,263,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Trecora Resources by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,064,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 235,192 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 948,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 312,077 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 785,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,912 shares in the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

