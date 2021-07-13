Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRMR. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

TRMR opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $22.68.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

