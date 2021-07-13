TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $491.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.89.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 57.89% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 24.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

