TrueDeck (TDP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $450,869.51

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 46.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 13th. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $450,869.51 and approximately $11,617.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

