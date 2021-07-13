Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE TUFN opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.84 million, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.56. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after buying an additional 510,285 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 791,187 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,459 shares during the period. 38.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.