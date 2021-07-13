TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SMIF opened at GBX 96.73 ($1.26) on Tuesday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 97.80 ($1.28). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 96.49.

Get TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund alerts:

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in Âless liquidÂ instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.