TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:SMIF opened at GBX 96.73 ($1.26) on Tuesday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 97.80 ($1.28). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 96.49.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
