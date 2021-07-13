Twist Bioscience Co. (NYSE:TWST) Insider William Banyai Sells 20,000 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NYSE:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $2,293,600.00.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, William Banyai sold 20,275 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $1,947,616.50.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded down $4.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.55. 13,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,254. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.