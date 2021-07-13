UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $6.32 Million Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Under Armour by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 39.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 38.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 1.36. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

