UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 55.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 138.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 41.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 45.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDFN shares. TheStreet downgraded Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

Redfin stock opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,514.50 and a beta of 1.88. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.68 million. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Slavet sold 14,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $963,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,656.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,033 shares of company stock valued at $11,776,607 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

