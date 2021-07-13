UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 522,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 158,800 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Pretium Resources worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth about $2,074,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,918,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,284,000 after buying an additional 131,078 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 251.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 87,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 90.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 529,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 250,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 429,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVG stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.59. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Pretium Resources’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PVG. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

