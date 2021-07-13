UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,111 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,479,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 340.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 285.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

NYSE SITE opened at $176.56 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.49 and a 12 month high of $206.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $2,794,654.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,641,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $170,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,044 shares of company stock worth $11,218,284. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.