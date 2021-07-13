UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 54,492 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 24.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54,492 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 190,651 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth $921,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 35.45.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PACB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

