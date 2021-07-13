UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 9,258 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of JetBlue Airways worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,712 shares of company stock valued at $534,682 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. MKM Partners started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

