UBS Group AG Acquires 1,938 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,043,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,020,000 after buying an additional 878,362 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 27.3% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,986,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after purchasing an additional 426,387 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $6,262,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 457,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 96,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -96.05 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $22.86.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

