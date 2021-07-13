UBS Group AG Acquires 8,487 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 100.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,918 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth $21,954,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

BMTC opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $814.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $49.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

